Mary Ann Faith, 83

Mary Ann Faith passed away peacefully on July 23, 2024, at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ, surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years old. Mary Ann was born in New York, NY, the cherished daughter of the late John and Mary (Mullen) Breheny.

Mary Ann dedicated her life to her family, finding joy and purpose as a devoted wife to her late husband David Faith, and a nurturing mother to her children John (Jennie) of Tampa, Fl., Mark (Lyschel) of Salisbury Mills, NY, Kathleen Pearson of Land O’ Lakes, Fl., Steven of Goshen, NY, Kevin (Rebecca) of Rock Tavern, NY; and Gregory of Baltimore, Md. She was also a proud parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY, for over 48 years.

Mary Ann’s legacy continues through her adoring grandchildren: Mary, Grace, Elise, Zoe, Dylan, Gavin, Andrew, Emma, Eric and James, as well as her great-grandchild Chase. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she cherished deeply, including her favorite.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her siblings John, Joseph, Patricia and Clare, and her granddaughter Clare.

Mary Ann will be remembered for her unwavering love, kindness, and the warmth she brought to all who knew her. Her family and friends find solace in the countless memories they shared with her throughout the years.

Visitation: Sunday, July 28, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Monday, July 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY.

Cremation: Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY, with interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Washingtonville, NY, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Volunteer Ambulance, 100 Ramapo St., Monroe, NY 10950 (monroeems.org), or to Hatzolah EMS of North Jersey (hatzolahems.org).

Mary Ann Faith’s life was a testament to love, family, and faith, and she will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).