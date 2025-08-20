Mary Alice Sumter, age 90, of Chester, N.Y. entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 at home in Chester.

Mary was born Feb. 20, 1935 in Roseton, N.Y. She is the daughter of the late William Henry and Joanna (High) Coleman.

She was employed by Letchworth Village in Thiells, N.Y. as a Licensed Physical Therapist.

Mary is survived by daughters Marcia Terrell, and Jenester Collins; sons Shawn (Ladonn) Sumter, Todd Sumter, Damon Sumter, Odell Cassermere; and brother Ronald Coleman; grandsons Glenn Sumter, Jr. ,Donald Blair, Jermel Bates, and Anthony Collins; granddaughters Charisse Sumter and Taylor Ortega; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place in Goshen, N.Y.

The Funeral Service to Celebrate her life will be held 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 at First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place, Goshen, N.Y. Burial will immediately follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.