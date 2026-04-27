Marilyn G. Velzy, 94, of Goshen, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Born on Dec. 16, 1931, in Torrington, Conn., Marilyn was the daughter of the late Howard and Helen (Buchanan) Gilman.

Marilyn attended State University of New York at Plattsburgh, where she earned her Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. She began her career as a first-grade teacher in White Plains, N.Y., where she met the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” O. Velzy. They were married on August 17, 1957, in Hagaman, New York.

Marilyn and Chuck raised their family in White Plains before retiring in 1992 to Lyndonville, Vt., where Marilyn was surrounded by many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. They later made their home in White Haven, Pa., and eventually moved to Goshen, N.Y.

For many years, Marilyn and Chuck enjoyed winters as snowbirds in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., where they built lasting friendships at Mariner’s Boathouse. Together, they created a lifetime of cherished relationships across the many places they called home. Marilyn also treasured the opportunity to travel the world with her husband during his tenure as President of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Marilyn was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Nothing brought her greater joy than time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children: C. Mark Velzy (Jeannette); Barbara H. Salg (George); and Patricia V. Beranger (Robert). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Chuck, Bryan, Kaitlin Velzy; Jamie Salg, George Salg (Kirstin); and Nicole, Krista, and Chloe Beranger; as well as her sister-in-law Joyce; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Howard E. Velzy (Carol); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marilyn was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles “Chuck” Velzy; her niece, Linda J. Velzy of Haines Falls, N.Y.; and her brothers-in-law, Donald H. Velzy of Truth or Consequences, N.M. and Robert A. Velzy of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Mount Kisco, N.Y.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers who provided Marilyn with exceptional care and companionship during her time at Glen Arden.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.