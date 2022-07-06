Margaret “Peg” A. (Karlowits) Kolman, entered into restpeacefully on Monday, July 4, 2022 at home with her daughters by her side.

Peg was born August 19, 1938 in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of Reinhard and Rose (Stampf) Karlowits.

She moved to Goshen, NY and graduated from Goshen High School in1955. She graduated from St. Luke’s Nursing School, New York City in 1958. Peg began her career at the old Goshen Hospital in the operating room, then did private duty nursing, and was a labor and delivery nurse at Arden Hill Hospital for 40 years. She was also the Goshen High School nurse, where she began the Annual Student/Community Blood Drive and Bone Marrow Donation Program. Everyone knew and loved “Mrs. Kolman, the high school nurse.” She retired in 2000 and spent her days loving and caring for her four granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughters Corinne Rose Bozzo and Nancy Marie Clark, both of Goshen; four granddaughters, Nicole Clark, Kristen Bozzo, Alyssa Clark and Jaclyn Clark; sister, Theresa Roland, of Campbell Hall; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Kolman; beloved daughter Terry Ann Kolman and sisters, Rosemarie Pinto and Hilda Ellis.

Visitation will be Friday, July 8 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 9, 2022at St John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Goshen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peg’sname to the Lupus Foundation of America ( www.lupus.org ) or Hudson Valley Blood Serivces ( www.nybc.org )