Margaret J Peterson, of Middletown, N.Y., passed away on June 21, 2026, at the age of 86, following a long, courageous battle with multiple illnesses. Born on Sept. 13, 1939, in the Bronx, N.Y., Margaret lived a life defined by compassion, love, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to her family. She was a person of incredible intellect and curiosity but was also grounded in deep faith and spirituality. Throughout her life she managed to balance the challenges of being a mother of five, while developing and maintaining her career as a compassionate and professionally dedicated behavioral health nurse. She worked in several medical facilities, but most prominent of her work portfolio was at the Middletown Psychiatric Center and her work serving veterans in the Montrose VA, where she met John, her second husband. She faced numerous medical challenges that she accepted head on and managed them all with strength, determination, and unshakably strong faith. One of her favorite topics to talk to us about was Love. Her oft-referred to biblical verse was Corinthians 13: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres... Love never fails.”

Margaret was predeceased by her Parents, Eugene O’Neill and Margaret O’Neill, and her four Siblings, Eugene O’Neill, Maureen DeFelice, Janie O’Neill, and John “Jonnie” O’Neill.

Margaret’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Margaret is survived by her children, Kimberly Sanders-Eachus (Christopher), Martin Sanders the III (Susan), Mitchell Sanders (Ercyla), Douglas Sanders (Danielle), and David Peterson (Xinjuan). She also has 18 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren that she adored and always held in her thoughts. She also dearly loved her 3 fur babies, as well, Fluffy, Blackie, and Simba, who lovingly served watch over her through her passing.

The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone who supported her (including her dear friend Diane “Dee” Hayden) throughout her challenges, including her medical providers and the Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, who cared for, supported, and prayed with her to help her transition comfortably while surrounded by family.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation services on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Donovan’s Funeral Home, followed by services at the Orange County Veteran’s cemetery in Goshen, NY.