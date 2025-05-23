Margaret B. Zielinski, age 90, of Goshen entered into rest Friday, May 23.

Mrs. Zielinski was born September 20, 1934 in Goshen. She is the daughter of the late Jesse and the late Lillian (McCormick) Berrian. She married James J. Zielinski.

She is survived by her son James P. Zielinski; and her daughter Mary T. Phelan and her husband Douglas E. Phelan; and their three children and spouses; Daniel P. and Arith Phelan; Brent D. and Shumin Phelan; and Patrick and Brittany Phelan Nelson and was about to become a two time great grandmother; Iris Amelia Nelson and Blair Phelan.

She was predeceased by her husband James J. Zielinski.

Burial will be in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen on Tuesday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers Margaret’s family requests that memorial donations be made in her name to Garnet Foundation of Oncology.