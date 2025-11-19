Margaret A. Beers passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Oct. 17, 1946, to Peter c. Haas and Agnes Maikish Haas in NYC, N.Y.

Wife of her pre-deceased husband Gordon R. Beers, Gordon and Margaret were married on Aug. 1, 1970 at St. Columba Church in Chester, N.Y..

Margaret was a graduate of St. Columba, John S. Burke catholic high school, Mount St. Mary College and later Orange County Community College. She was a member and past president of the Business and Professional Women of Goshen (BPW).

Margaret held degrees in chemistry, mathematics and accounting. Margaret was employed early on in her working career as a chemist for a pharmaceutical company in Suffern, N.Y. She then left the lab to become a homemaker and mother to her husband and three adoring children, Catherine M. Turner of Circleville, N.Y., Timothy J. Beers of Walden, N.Y., and Matthew R. Beers also of Circleville.

During this time at home with her husband and children, Margaret attended night school at Orange County Community College earning a degree in accounting. As her children became older, she began working with her husband as CFO, office manager and receptionist for Haas Plumbing and heating, the family business started in 1953 by her father.

Upon her retirement in 2017, Margaret became a substitute teacher and teacher’s aide for the Goshen Central School District as well as the Rondout Valley Central School District. She was also a volunteer at the Goshen Public Library.

Aside from her adoring children, Margaret leaves behind her devoted son-in-law Andrew Turner, and cherished daughters-in laws Lisa Beers and Julia Beers, and her beloved grandchildren Hailey Cohen (Joseph) of Kerhonkson, N.Y., Lauren Beers of Buffalo N.Y., Benjamin and Luke Beers of Circleville, N.Y. and Leianna Beers of Walden, N.Y.

“Our mother gave us all she had to give in life. She left us with skills needed to continue on and the faith to know that we will see her again in heaven.”

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at Donavan Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y.

A Catholic Mass with a Celebration of the Holy Eucharist will be held at St. John the Evangelist in Goshen, N.Y. at 10 a.m. on Thursday Nov. 20 followed by a burial at St. John’s cemetery at 11 a.m., also in Goshen.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations should be made in Margaret’s name to the Goshen Public Library, 366 Main St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924, designated for the purpose of purchasing books as Margaret was a voracious reader her entire life.