Manuel L. Pardo, age 85, of Cornwall entered into rest on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 at Vassar Brothers Hospital of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Manuel was born Sept. 23, 1940 in New York, N.Y. He is the son of the late Manuel and Josefa (Costa) Pardo. He married Katherine Ferrante in 1964. Manuel is a veteran of the United States Army, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Long Island University. Manuel was also an active member of the Goshen Lions Club for 39 years, becoming district governor in 2014/2015.

He was employed by the City of New York as a Real Property Assessor for 30 years.

He is survived by his wife: Katherine Pardo; his sons, Peter (wife Evelyn) and Richard (wife Sheri); grandchildren, Luke, Griffin, Gabi, John (wife Shirley); and his two great-grandchildren, Evie and Nicholas, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph and sister-in-law Charlotte.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 4 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate his life will be held 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, N.Y. Burial will follow in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, N.Y.

Donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, or the American Diabetes Association.