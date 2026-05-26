Ms. Malathi K. Bhat, medical doctor, retired, passed away on May 11, 2026 in Goshen. She was 94 years old.



Malathi was born and brought up in Kundapur, S. India. She was the fourth child of Laxman Bhat and Uma (Shenoy) Bhat. She graduated as a pediatrician and worked at the Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, S. India for a few years. She immigrated to the States in 1981. She practiced medicine until she retired in 2018. She never married, wanting to dedicate her life in service.



She leaves behind two brothers and two sisters-in-law in India, a sister and a sister in law here in the States and many nieces and nephews and their children. She always believed in service and lived simply, traveled extensively. She always had a smile. She will be missed by all who knew her.