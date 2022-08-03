On Thursday, July 21, 2022, Luis Lorenzo Briceño, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 74. Luis was born on August 10, 1947 in San Pedro deMacorís, Dominican Republic to Luis and Zoraida (Leonor) Briceño. On December 19, 1972, he married Josefa Herminia Martínez Gomez. They raised three sons, Luis, José and César.

He received his master’s degree in agricultural engineering from the Centro Interamericano deDesarrollo e Investigación Ambiental (CIDIAT) of the Universidad de Los Andesin Venezuela in 1979 and practiced as an agricultural engineer internationally until 1989. In 1989 he moved his family to New York, where he taught physics, chemistry, biology, and earth science in the bilingual and standard curricula of George Washington High School in Manhattan and Lincoln High School in Yonkers.

Luis had a passion for science and education. He also loved history and amassed an impressive collection of books. He was always impeccably dressed, and he was known for his wisdom, his peaceful demeanor, his inner calm, and his unwaveringly kind and compassionate spirit.

Luis was preceded in death by his father, Luis, his mother, Zoraida, and his siblings, Expedito, Cristina and Nelly. He is survived by his wife Josefa, his three children, Luis, José, and César, his siblings Isabel and Julio, his grandchildren, Tyler, Isabella, Ryan and Caylee, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, NY on Church Street.

