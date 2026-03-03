Lorraine Dolores Janiak of Newberry, Florida, formerly of Campbell Hall, N.Y. entered into eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. She was 93 years old.

The daughter of the late Edmund T. Weslowski and Mary Ellen Shanley, she was born on Dec. 18, 1932, in Warwick, N.Y.

Lorraine was a devoted mother with a generous heart who cherished time spent with her family and adored her grandchildren. She was an avid animal lover, especially cats. She would feed and bring in any stray cat that came to her door—she never met a stray she didn’t like. She had a great sense of humor and could always make those around her laugh.

She is survived by her children, Roxanne Werner and Lori Horton and husband, Ray. She was affectionately known as “Nana” to her grandchildren, Desiree Scott, Nicole DeNisco and husband, Joe, and Taylor Horton; and her great-grandchildren, Tabitha Scott, Kieran Scott, Joseph DeNisco, and Anthony DeNisco. She was a beloved aunt to her godson and nephew, Greg Korycki and wife, Carrie; and her niece, Lynn Zeigenhagel and husband, Mark.

She is now reunited in heaven with her parents; her sister, Virginia Korycki; and her dear friend, Dolores “Bunny” Weslowski.

As per her wishes, services will be private. Please visit Lorraine’s memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com