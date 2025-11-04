Loretta Fini of Chester, N.Y., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at the age of 83.

Born in Boville Ernica, Italy, on Aug. 22, 1942, she was the daughter of Carmine and Rosa Botticelli.

After coming to America from Italy in January of 1959, she met and married her husband, Albert Fini, in the fall of 1961. They were married for almost 60 years before his passing in June 2020.

She was a dedicated member of Saint Columba Church in Chester, N.Y.

She was known for her infectious laugh, delicious recipes, and deep love for her 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Her greatest joys were spending time with family, tending to her garden, playing golf, traveling to her condo in West Palm Beach, Fla., and talking to relatives over coffee.

Loretta is survived by her three children, Natalie (James) Brooks, Silvia (Thomas) Allen, and Albert (Aimee) Fini. She is also survived by her beloved 10 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters: Lauren, Felicia (Joe), Jonathon (Nicole), Emily, Olivia, Victoria, Steven, Gabriella, Sofia, Eva, Sloane, and Gwyneth.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Fini, as well as her brother, Gino Botticelli.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High St., Chester, N.Y. 10918.

Entombment followed at 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery & Mausoleum, 5468 US-9W, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Flynn family and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rett Syndrome Research Trust at rsrt.org or St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, 31 High St., Chester, N.Y. 10918.