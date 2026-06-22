Linda Lynch passed away peacefully with the presence of her family on June 20, 2026.

She was predeceased by her parents Foster and Gertrude Thompson, her sons, William T. Thompson and Earl J. Decker.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Fred Lynch, and, stepchildren, Deanna Bryant and Fred Lynch Jr., her daughters, Tracey L. Denesewich (Alex), Christine Ciceran (Brian), her sister, Joy Thompson and brother, Arthur Thompson; her grandchildren, Scott, Earl, Brittany (Tom), Gregory, Tiffany, Ryan, Jenna, Emily and Tyler, and her great grandchildren, Avery, Hailey, Mason and Kinsley and future grandson Cameron and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 4-7 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. In remembrance of Linda, a prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m., honoring her memory and the joy she brought into our lives.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, NY. www.donovanfunerals.com