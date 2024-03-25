Lidio Joseph Quaranta, 89, long time resident of Goshen, NY, passed away Saturday, March 23. He was born to Italian immigrant parents in New York City on February 12, 1935.

He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard and fought in the Korean War on the USS Winona 65. He was a proud member of the St. John’s Knights of Columbus where he served several terms as grand knight. He also was a member of the Orange County Italian American Club serving as president one year.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; his children Lillian and husband Glen Boaz, Stephen Quaranta, and Julieann and husband Robert Terrett; his six grandchildren, Nico Terrett, Christian and wife Amanda Terrett, Sofia Terrett, Gabriel Terrett, Daniel Boaz, and Matthew Boaz; his great grandson Maxwell Terrett; and his many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was a light and pillar of our community and will be missed by many.

“They say love beyond the world cannot be separated by it. Death cannot kill what never dies,” - William Penn.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY.

Burial: the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

