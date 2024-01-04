Lawrence Lutz, 76

Lawrence Lutz passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ. He was 76 years old.

Son of the late George Lutz and Yolanda Grosso Lutz, Lawrence was born on February 5, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY. He was a retired sheet metal mechanic for Local #28 in New York, NY. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam war, and a member of the YMCA in Monroe, NY.

Survivors include his daughters, Heather Lombardi (Keith) of Massapequa, NY, Jessica Lutz of Chester, NY, and Lauren Lutz (Pasquale Prozzillo) of Goshen, NY; sister Lillian Carmona of West Palm, Fl.; four grandchildren, Luke, Logan, Skyla and Dominick; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Camille Lutz.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 15, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation: pcf.org.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.