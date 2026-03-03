It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth J. Hawkins Sr., who peacefully departed this life on March 1, 2026, at the age of 89.

Born on Dec. 20, 1936, Kenneth was a cherished member of the Goshen, N.Y., community, where he lived a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication to his family.

Kenneth is survived by his loving sons and daughter, Kenneth Hawkins, Michael Hawkins, and Sharon Wohltmann. They carry forward their father’s legacy of kindness and humility.

Family and friends remember Kenneth as a man who was committed and devoted to his family, especially his late wife, Carol Hawkins. Kenneth was a good man with a good heart who enjoyed being with his grandchildren and fishing with his daughter, who he adored.



The family will hold funeral services to honor Kenneth’s memory, which will take place on Friday, March 6, 2026, at Donovan’s Funeral Home, 82 S Church St. Goshen, N.Y., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The burial will be on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Hamptonburgh Cemetery in Campbell Hall, N.Y., at 10 a.m. Kenneth will be laid to rest, bringing a sense of closure and peace to those who loved him.



In this time of grief, we invite all who knew Ken to remember the love he shared and the impact he made in their lives. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.