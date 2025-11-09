It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Kenneth F. Strongreen on Nov. 4, 2025, at the age of 90. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 3, 1935, Kenneth was the beloved son of Harold Strongreen and Emma Caulfield Strongreen.

Kenneth lived a beautiful and devoted life, sharing 68 loving years of marriage with his wife, Elsie, affectionately known as “Bunny.” They began their life together in Brooklyn, where they welcomed their two children, Mary and Kenny. Ken loved his family “with all his heart and soul.”

The family moved to Stony Point, where Ken’s pride was evident in his perfect lawn and crystal-clear swimming pool. His passion for travel was infectious; he cherished family vacations and took his beloved Bunny on an incredible 38 cruises. Following his retirement, they built a new home in the Poconos and later embraced the snowbird life with a condo in Florida. Ken and Bunny’s adventures continued across Europe, often accompanied by their grandchildren, friends, and siblings. Even with a full travel schedule, Ken was a constant presence at his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, where his signature booming voice could be heard cheering above the rest. He was well known for his booming voice and his gorgeous white hair.

A proud patriot, Kenneth honorably served in the United States Army. Following his military service, he established a distinguished career in banking, retiring as an Executive Officer at JP Morgan Chase.

Kenneth is survived by his devoted wife, “Bunny” Elsie Strongreen; his children, Mary (Jody) and Kenny (Beth); his sister, Patricia (Frank) Chernesky; his loving grandchildren, Tara (Bobby), Amy, Jenny (Kyle), Matthew, Alexis (Kevin), Emily (Evan), and Kenneth III; and his great-grandchildren, Lily, Archer, Dahlia, Andreas, Isabella, and Aria Rose. He is preceded in death by his cherished grandson, Daniel, and his brothers, Walter (Georgette) and Bobby (Pat). Kenneth’s family was his greatest joy — even “more than chocolate” — and his life has been an incredible inspiration to all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 90 Euclid Ave., Middletown, NY. Following the Mass, Kenneth will be laid to rest with a Military graveside service at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y.