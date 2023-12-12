Keith D. Hanlon, 64

Keith D. Hanlon, beloved father, grandfather and brother, age 64, of New Hampton, NY, passed at home on December 8, 2023.

Keith was born December 9, 1958, in Bronx, NY, the son of Bernard T. Hanlon and Virginia (Sabo) Hanlon.

He was head of control at TAM, Goshen, NY.

He is survived by daughters Judy Molloy and Amanda Dykeman; grandchildren Rachel, Eric and Cassidy Smith, Thomas and Crysta Dykeman; great-grandchildren, the lights of his life, Emmalyn and Ellianna Clark; his brother Craig Hanlon; and sisters Morgan O’Brien and Allison Homberg.

A mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be held 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at St. Lawrence O’Toole, Brewster, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).