Katie Ann Romer, born May 19, 1992 passed away Aug. 6, 2025. She was 33 years old.

She is survived by her daughter, Anastasia Romer; mother, Diana Romer; siblings, Marshall Conklin, Shari Conklin, Micheal Weeden and Matthew Weeden; nephews, Brandan Conklin and Sam Conklin; and niece, Kalynn Parker. Thomas Doering, Jeffery Parker; uncles and aunts, Robert and Tonya Letts; Charles and Beth Letts and Richard and Charlene Letts.

Katie was a 2010 graduate of Goshen High School and BOCES VOTEC. She will be remembered for adventurous spirit, her infectious smile and her ability to get along with anyone around her.

She is predeceased by her father, Harry Romer; her paternal grandparents, Harry and Ann-Marie Romer; and her maternal grandparents, Charles and Florence Letts.

A celebration of life will be held Aug. 14, 2025 3 p.m. at Wickham Woodland Manor Hall 225 State Road, Warwick N.Y. All are welcomed to join the family.

Burial will be at the privacy of the family.

Arrangements made by Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen N.Y.