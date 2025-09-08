Kathryn Pierron

Kathryn (Kathy) Pierron, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Kathryn was born on Jan. 8, 1943, in New York City to the late Elmer and Mary Conroy.

She graduated from Cathedral High School and then began working for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. In the summer of 1962, she met her husband, Henry (Hank), in Palisades Park. One year later, she got engaged to Hank. In the summer of 1964, they got married and lived in Astoria, Queens.

After her first child was born, she left her job at Metropolitan Life Insurance and became a stay-at-home mom (Domestic Engineer). Kathy was the proud mother of four children. In 1969, she, her husband, and two daughters moved to Chester, N.Y. Kathy joined the Chester Volunteer Ambulance Corps as a first responder and driver, and also served as corresponding secretary. After twenty years, she retired from the Ambulance Corps. She also worked part-time for a few years as a court clerk for the Town of Chester. Kathy volunteered at the St. Columba Bazaar for several years.

Kathy was a world traveler. She loved to go on cruises. She has been to the Caribbean Islands many times. Canada, New England, Alaska, Hawaii, and Bermuda. She cruised many of the capital cities in Europe and South America. To celebrate her 50th anniversary, she went to New Zealand and Australia.

Kathy will be deeply missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Hank; her daughter, Kathryn, and her husband, Norman; her daughter, Christine, and her husband, William; her son, Michael, and his wife, Lisa; and her son, Kevin. She has nine grandchildren: Steven Kopack, Allison Kopack, Christopher Kopack, Kaitlyn Kopack, Jonathan Kopack, Colleen Prokopchak, Brian Prokopchak, Michael Pierron, and Emily Pierron.

She was predeceased by her sister, Florence Talt, and her husband, Walter; nephews, Walter Talt and Sean Talt; Henry Hirsch; and great-nephews, Brandon Hirsch, Stephen Hirsch, and Tyler Hirsch.

A Memorial Service was held on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc., 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY.

A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at 10 am at St. Columba R.C. Church, 29 High St., Chester, N.Y. Here is a link to a livestream: https://shorturl.at/JPL0A.

Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, N.Y.

The family entrusted Kathryn’s care to the Flynn family and the Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center’s staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Columba Church, 29 High Street, Chester, N.Y. 10918, or a charity of your choice in Kathryn’s memory.