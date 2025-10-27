Karen M. Juers

Karen Maureen (Riepma) Juers was born in Goshen, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 1963 to Jan and Linda Riepma. She passed away at Garnet Medical Center on Oct. 24, 2025.

After graduating from Goshen High School in 1981, Karen would go on to devote her life to enriching the lives of children, with a special passion for those less fortunate. Known to many as “Miss Karen,” she left a lasting impression on countless people throughout her life, and held them in her heart in return.

Karen is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Michael. She is survived by her two daughters, Anastasia and Jeanette-Lynn; her partner, Joe; and her beloved cat, Hercules.

Karen did not want to be remembered with tears, but with smiles. To respect her wishes, the family will not hold services. Instead, to honor her memory, they ask for donations to Breakthrough T1D (breakthrought1d.org) to help with research for treating and curing Type 1 Diabetes.