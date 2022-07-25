Jyll Fox, 76, of Goshen, died Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Jyll was born May 9, 1946, in Toronto, Canada, the daughter of Estyn Edwards and Vera (Derwa) Edwards. Jyll immigrated to the U.S. from Canada in her late teens and after college she began a career in marketing and banking in Buffalo, NY, where she would go on to meet the love of her life, Sonny. They would eventually settle with their children in Goshen, NY, a community they both loved and were actively involved in. She became a U.S. Citizen in 1989.

An avid reader, Jyll would eventually fulfill a lifelong dream and open the Village Bookstore in downtown Goshen. Jyll was a two time stroke survivor, and after her recovery she volunteered for many years at the inpatient rehabilitation center at ORMC, inspiring many other stroke survivors.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Fox and his wife Beth of Goshen, NY, Brian Fox and his wife Christie of Westbrook, ME, and daughters Kelly Fox of Goshen, NY, Robin Dahl of Boise, ID and Patricia Capocciamo and husband Paul of Warwick, NY. Stepchildren Doug, Susan, and Steven Fox. Granddaughters Madison, Sophie and Sidney Fox and grandson Jacob Dahl-Buffington. Sisters Wendy (Charles), Kathy, Jane and Lori and brothers Michael and Lee. Several nieces, nephews, countless wonderful friends and more “bonus children” than one can count.

She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, E.J. “Sonny” Fox.

Jyll will be remembered for her kind heart, her generosity, wicked Canadian sense of humor, her love of all things leopard print and her sweet tooth. Her door was always open, ready and willing to talk or offer you a hot meal (well maybe some take-out) and she was a “bonus mom” to many of her children’s friends. In recent years the biggest joy of her life was being a Grammy. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren every Sunday and spoiling them rotten.

Per her wishes there will be no visitation or service but a celebration of life for Jyll will be held at a future date.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Meals on Wheels of Orange County.

Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com