June H. Devine

June Helen Devine, (nee Miller) of Township of Washington, N.J., died peacefully on Feb. 6, 2026. June was born in the Bronx, N.Y., to William and Lillian (Bashko) Miller.

Before moving to the Township of Washington, June was employed as secretary to a Patent Attorney in N.Y.C. and then as a personal assistant to a resident of Greenwich, Conn.

But most important to her was being a wife and mother. She was a parishioner for 52 years at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Township of Washington, N.J., where she served on the Social Concerns Committee for several years. She was a member of the Golden Seniors of the Township of Washington, N.J.

She is survived by her son Don, his wife Susannah, granddaughter Danielle, her husband Robbie, grandson Devin, great-grandsons Hudson and Arlo, and numerous nephews and nieces.

She is predeceased by her parents, William and Lillian Miller; her husband, George Donald “Don” Devine; her brothers William and Thomas, and her twin sisters, Jane and Joan.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Township of Washington, N.J.

Entombment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, N.J., will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in June’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s or Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice.