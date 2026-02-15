Joyce Gooss passed away on Feb. 6, 2026, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. She is survived by her son Stephen Clarke Gooss, daughter Jennifer Gooss Stratton, her husband John and beloved grandsons Sean Patrick Stratton and Seamus Robert Stratton; to whom she was known as “Grandy.” She is also survived by her sister-in-law Brenda Gooss. In addition, she leaves several special nieces, nephews and their families.

She was born June 16, 1939, in Otego, N.Y., one of six children born to Marvin B. Clarke and Louella Fluke Clarke. Joyce was predeceased by her devoted husband of over 60 years, George R. Gooss and two sons.

Joyce was employed by Goshen Central School and the Village of Goshen for 21 years where she retired as the Village Clerk. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church where she served on the Vestry and as a Church School teacher.

Joyce was known for her love of the beach, any activity her grandsons embraced, as well as gardening, reading and many community activities. She will be missed for her keen sense of humor, quiet strength and steadfast love of family.

The family wishes to thank Dr. John Ferguson for his years of exemplary care and friendship.

Services will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 1 St. James Place, Goshen, N.Y. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. James Episcopal Church Columbarium.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. James Episcopal Church at 1 St. James Place or the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry at 33 Park Place, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

