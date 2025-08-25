Joyce E. Staba

Joyce Elizabeth Ellert Staba, born 1931 in Goshen, N.Y. , passed away peacefully and quickly on Aug. 7, 2025, just hours after the birth of new great-granddaughter. Joyce was a mom, pharmacist, friend, lifelong reader, world traveler, hiker, animal lover, performing arts patron, super-volunteer and more.

One of first three women to graduate from St. John’s University School of Pharmacy in New York, Joyce broke barriers early in life. She is now reunited with husband and soul mate, E. John, her mother, Sarah Frances Curry, and her sister, Jane Hamill.

Joyce was strong, intelligent, loving, and wise. When E. John had crazy ideas like taking five kids (all under the age of 10) to Germany for a year or driving and camping across the country to Oregon, Joyce made it happen.

She is survived by five children: Mariann (Tim) O’Keefe, Joanna (Pete) Gates, Sarah (Jim) McNeal, John (Jay) Staba, and Mark (Sabrina) Staba; eight grandchildren: Meghan, Colin, Erin, Allison, Rachel, Andrew, Marcy, Christopher; five great-grandchildren: Ava, Eloise, Rocco, Viv and new Penelope Lou, as well as friends old and new.

Service and celebration of her rich life was held Friday, Aug. 15, 10:30 a.m. visitation, 11:00 a.m. service and sharing, followed by lunch with enough for all, just as Joyce would have wanted at the Sholom Home auditorium, 740 Kay Ave. in St. Paul Minn.