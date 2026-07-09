Josephine Ann Walsh, age 78, of Washingtonville, N.Y., entered into rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Josephine was born June 12, 1948, in Inwood, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen (Herlihy) Garvey. She was happily married to John F Walsh (“Jack”) for 56 years.

She was employed by Town Of Clarkstown as a secretary in the Town Supervisors Office.

Josephine is survived by her husband, Jack, and her four children: Noreen O’Neil (Dennis), Jack Jr. (Lori), Mary Lawyer (Preston), and Joanne Mahoney (Aiden). Her greatest joys were her eleven grandchildren: Nora, Katie, Megan, Aiden, Owen, Jack, Maggie, Kelsey, Maeve, Kiera, and Cassidy; and her five great-grandchildren: Ellie, Palmer, Dean, Finley, and Holland.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, N.Y.

A Mass celebrating Josephine’s life will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at St. Mary’s R. C. Church in Washingtonville, N.Y. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Country Kids Food Pantry, Washingtonville, N.Y.