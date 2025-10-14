Joseph Roach

Joe “Coach” Roach. passed peacefully with the compassionate staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Oct. 11, 2025 after a long battle with Cortical Basal Degeneration. He was born in Chester, N.Y. on June 13, 1951.

A three sport athlete at Chester High School, Joe also played soccer at Ithaca College. His love of sports led him to a long career as a physical education teacher and a well respected and successful soccer coach at Jamesville-Dewitt School. Joe grew up in a small town and spent most of his adult life in the small village of Minoa. He was passionate about family, soccer, music gardening and tropical fish.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Irene (Myruski) Roach. Surviving are his wife Barb (Greiner); son Stephen (Melissa) and Brendan (Steohanie): grandchildren ,Ryder, Amelia, Magnolia and Lukas; brother David; beloved in-laws; best friends Michael Anderson and Steve Teske; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at R.H. Schepp & Son Minoa, N.Y.

Contributions may be made theaftd.org or Heaven’s Pantry, 246 East Ave. Minoa, N.Y. 13116.