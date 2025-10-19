Joseph DiSalvo, 69 of Slate Hill, N.Y. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer, with his wife Jill, loyal dog Duke, and best friend Brian by his side.

Born Sept. 24, 1956, in the Bronx, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Marie DiSalvo, he spent part of his life working as a mechanic for his family business, DiSalvo Brothers, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. He retired in 2022 from a career in highway maintenance with the New York State Department of Transportation in Middletown, N.Y.

Joseph, known to many as Joe, and to his beautiful granddaughters as “Pop Pop,” was a devoted husband, stepfather, Pop Pop, and friend. He had a lifetime passion for 1967 Corvettes, chopping firewood year-round, and spending time outdoors, especially on his boat or at the beach. Most of all he could be seen multiple times a day walking and playing with his beloved dog Duke. He especially enjoyed time with Duke at Shannen Park in Wawayanda near their home. Nothing made him happier than building and maintaining a robust winter fire and watching TV with his beloved wife Jill and dog Duke.

Joe is survived by his wife, Jill Wuagneux DiSalvo and his fur-child Duke; stepchildren Colin J. Schmitt and wife Nikki Pagano-Schmitt of Nanuet, N.Y., Hannah Schmitt of Goshen, N.Y.; and grandchildren Harper and Felicity. He is also survived by his sisters Rosemarie Bianchini of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., Catherine LaBanca of Yorktown, N.Y., and Linda Infante of Peekskill, N.Y.; his in-laws Carmel and Paul Malec, Jamie and Shaun Boland, Jeff and Ellen Wuagneux; as well as a long list of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Marie DiSalvo, and his brothers-in-law, Michael Bianchini, Thomas LaBanaca, and Frank Infante.

Visitation with occur on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church St., Goshen, NY 10924.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 1 PM at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 70 Carmelite Drive, Middletown, NY 10940. Interment will follow immediately afterwards at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Montgomery, N.Y.