Jon Lyall Bryant of Chester, N.Y., passed away on March 16, 2026. He was 43 years old. Born in Goshen, N.Y., on June 28, 1982, he was the son of the late Daniel Bryant and Leslie (née Finkelstein) Bryant.

Jon is survived by his mother, Leslie Bryant of Chester, N.Y.; his sister Jennifer Pioselli (Erik) of Middletown, N.Y.; his brother Craig of Goshen, NY; and his beloved nieces and nephews.

Jon graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2005 with a degree in Education and worked for Pearson Education.

Jon enjoyed all sports throughout the year, but especially his San Francisco 49’ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Yankees.

He embraced a passion for animals. His kindness and love for his family, friends, and pets will never be forgotten.

Cremation was private. A Celebration of Life will be arranged by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Warwick Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.