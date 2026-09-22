John William Dickerson Jr., of Goshen, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 17, 2026. He was born in Goshen on April 7, 1947.

John attended St. John’s Elementary School and John S. Burke Catholic High School, and later Marist College. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Seoul, South Korea.

After returning home, John began working for the family business, Dickerson and Meany Insurance Agency, located at the Five Corners in Goshen. He later worked at the Gildersleeve Insurance Agency in Central Valley, N.Y.

John dedicated much of his life to community service. He was an active member of the Rotary Club, serving as President from 1986–1987. He belonged to the Minisink Fire Company for over 50 years, where he ultimately served as captain, company secretary and historian. His service to the Minisink Fire Company continued a proud family tradition shared by his brother, father, grandfather, and uncle Frank Huestis. He was a District Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a Post Commander of the American Legion. He belonged to the Catholic War Veterans, and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and he was a charter member of Colonial Augustus Van Horne Ellis Camp 124. John was a familiar presence at Goshen’s parades, always marching with one organization or another.

John was predeceased by his parents, John W. Dickerson Sr. and Marguerite Corcoran Dickerson. He is survived by his siblings: Mary Ellen Nutley (John), James Dickerson (Sinikka), and Margaret Cullen (Thomas).

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Jessica Fusco (Mark), Patrick Nutley (Kate), Michael Dickerson (Julie), Sara James (Rex), Melissa Jones (Chad), James, Thomas Cullen IV, and Caitlin DiMauro (James). His great-grand-nieces and nephews include Andrew, Allison, Liam, Ciaran, Grayson, Jenna, Jack, Grace, Ciara, and Conall.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, at Donovan’s Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Visitation will be from 3–7 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a veteran’s organization.