John Wierl, 86 passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at home in Oxford, NY.John was born on March 16, 1939 in Czechoslovakia, the son of Josef and Maria Wierl. He was an electrician with IBEW Local Union #3 in New York City. He was a loving father who loved the outdoors, fishing trips to Canada with all his friends and family. He was known as the heart of Goshen Soccer. He dedicated many years to mentoring and supporting young athletes in the community. His passion and commitment left a lasting impact on generations of players and families.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia in 1992. He is survived by his loving partner Loretta Madrid, sister Erika Washalski and late husband Raymond, Joseph Wierl and wife Marcella, William Wierl and wife Diana and his late sister Mina Barnett and her late husband Don.He is also survived by his sons, John Wierl and wife Stephanie, Joseph Wierl and his wife Terri, and his daughter, Jane Gould, 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2026 from 4-8 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen. The Funeral Service will be on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:30 am in the Funeral Home.Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

