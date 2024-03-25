John O. Prieto, 73

John O. Prieto, age 73, of Goshen entered into rest Monday, March 18, 2024.

John was born October 4, 1950, in Manhattan, NY. He is the son of the late Juan and the late Josefaines (Mateo) Prieto. He married Margaret Janas.

He was employed as a bridge and tunnel officer in the Bronx, NY, until he retired.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Margaret (Janas) Prieto; son John and daughter-in-law Linda; son Justin and wife Michele; daughter Jessie and husband Edward; and his grandchildren, Christopher, Candace, Johnny, Brianna, Ashlynn, Colton, and Ethan.

Memorial visitation: Sunday, March 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral service: Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in John’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.