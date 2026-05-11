John Melillo, originally from Harlem, N.Y., passed away peacefully on May 5, 2026, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick, N.Y.

John is survived by his loving companion of over thirty-one years, Rose Marie Kennybrook; his son, John Melillo; his daughter-in-law, Dawn Melillo; his stepdaughter, May Genia MacDowall; his granddaughter, Tiffany Melillo-Singh (Rocky); and his grandson, Daniel Melillo (Kaleanne). He is also remembered fondly by extended Family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Daniel Melillo, as well as his sisters, Lucille and Carmella, and his brothers, Louie, Anthony, Frank, Daniel Jr., Dominick, and Fred.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army and spent many years working as a union butcher and tool and die maker. He was known for his dedication to his work, his strong sense of loyalty, and his enduring love for his Family.

He found great joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially cheering on the New York Yankees, tending to the farm, cutting the grass, and spending quiet, meaningful time with Rose Marie and her sister, Jeannie. His warmth, kindness, and steady presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Cremation care will be provided by Brendan T. Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory.

The Family has entrusted John’s care to the Flynn Family and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.

Services with military honors will be held privately.

Those wishing to offer condolences are invited to share a message for the family.