John F. Trentini, Jr., a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and proud forty-seven-year resident of Goshen, New York, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2026, surrounded by his loving family at Sapphire Health Care Center in Goshen. He was 88 years old.

Born in New York City in 1938, John was the son of the late John and Margaret Trentini. A hardworking and dedicated man, he served twenty years as a New York State Correctional Officer at Mid-Hudson Correctional Facility before his well-earned retirement. His strong work ethic was matched only by his deep love for his family and his zest for life.

John’s heart belonged to his beloved wife, Rose M. Trentini, with whom he shared countless adventures, laughter, and love. Together, they enjoyed long, peaceful motorcycle rides that became a cherished part of their life together—a time for freedom, reflection, and joy on the open road.

John’s greatest pride was his family. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Rose, and their loving children: Gina Martin and her husband, Mark; Tina Spinozzi and her husband, Dean; Dr. John Trentini and his wife, Moleeay; Linda Tortoriello and her wife, Lynn Diaz; and Marie Patterson and her husband, Greg.

He was the proud and adoring grandfather of Derek, Alexandria, Brandi, Dean, Marissa, Johnny, Josephine, Danny, Vinnie, Brian, and Samantha, and a beloved great-grandfather to Anthony, Brendan, Olivia, Jacob, and Noah. His enduring love, wisdom, and gentle humor will live on in each of them.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 6, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950, (845) 783-1811.

The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at St. John’s Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, New York 10924.

Burial followed at Scotchtown Cemetery, Blumel Road, Scotchtown, New York 10941.