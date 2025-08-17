Joanne Traina (formally Quinn), 74, of Chester, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on Aug. 15, 2025. Born on Sept. 1, 1950, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Anne Butindaro and John R. Traina, Sr. She is survived by her siblings, John R. (Marisue) Traina Jr., and Leonora M. (Jack) VanderDrift.

Joanne devoted her life to education, her faith, and her family. As an elementary school teacher in the Chester Union Free School District, she spent over 30 years guiding and nurturing young minds. She was also a dedicated teachers’ union member and became one of the first female union presidents in Orange County, serving in that role for over 20 years. Her dedication extended beyond the classroom, touching the lives of countless students and colleagues with her patience and care.

A faithful member of St. Columba Catholic Church, Joanne’s spiritual life was a source of strength and peace. Her quiet devotion served as a steady light for those around her.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Paul Victor (Viviana Lucabeche) Quinn Sr., Joseph F. (Ariel) Quinn, and Anthony W. (Susan) Quinn; stepson: Allen Faust, Jr., and by her grandchildren: Zoe (Sylvan) Blankship, Anya (Andrew) Zappier, Sophia Quinn, Lydia-Raine Quinn, Willow-Ruth Joanna Quinn, Wyatt Quinn, Justin (Allyse Rudolph) Lucabeche, Jacob Lucabeche, Paul V. Quinn Jr., Grace A. Quinn, and Allen Faust, III.

Joanne’s warmth and generosity left a lasting impression on all who knew her. Her presence will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by family and friends alike.

May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her memory bring comfort to those whose lives she touched. Godspeed Joanne.

Calling hours will be held at Donovan’s funeral home in Goshen, N.Y. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 10:00 am in St. Columba Catholic Church, Chester, N.Y. The burial will be at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.