JoAnn Coons, 72, of Middletown, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 12, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, N.Y.

JoAnn was born on March 16, 1953 in Goshen, N.Y. to Joseph Nelson and Miriam Knob.

JoAnn retired as a legal secretary at Sandra Sciortino Law Office, Goshen, N.Y.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Wayne Coons; her son, Daniel Coons; and her sister, Elen Nelson.

Internment in St. John’s Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y. was held on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

Memorial donations can be made in JoAnn’s name to a charity of one’s choice.