Joan VanDeWeert, 87, of Goshen, N.Y., passed away on April 12, 2026 in Newburgh, New York.

Born on December 1, 1938, in Newburgh, N.Y., she was the daughter of Anna Mae Ogle and Frank Zgrodek. Joan lived a life rooted in love, strength, and unwavering devotion to her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Garry VanDeWeert, at home; her son, Rob Space, and his husband, David Brown, of Newburgh; her daughter, Kathy Mailler of Union, S.C.; and her sister, Barbara Dulaney of Waxhaw, N.C. She also leaves behind her cherished granddaughters, Theresa (Chase) Creighton of Ohio, and Alyse (Eric) of New York; her nieces, Debbie Dulaney of Waxhaw, N.C., and Lisa Lane of Monroe, N.C.; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Ethan, Nash, Beau, Owen and Layla.

Joan was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Space; her mother, Anna Mae Ogle Wilson; her son-in-law, James Mailler; her daughter-in-law, Joanne Space; her brother, Ronald Zgrodek; and her brother-in-law, Del Dulaney. She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Julia Kasproski Space and George Space, whom she lovingly regarded as a father figure.

Known to many as simply “Nana,” Joan was truly one of a kind. She was a devoted wife, a cherished sister, a caring aunt, and a loyal friend to so many. Her warmth and presence made everyone feel at home.

Although growing up farming as a teenager she cherished a farming life once again with Garry on their farm Arcadia Farms. She kept track of all the births of calves while watching out the kitchen window with a pair of binoculars. She often said she had to show the men how you help birth a calf.

Joan worked as a bus driver for the Goshen School District for 30 years, where she became a familiar and friendly face in the community. Outside of work, she enjoyed traveling the world on cruises with her family and spending peaceful days at Wanaksink Lake. She loved cooking for her family, tending to her garden, mowing the lawn and embracing the simple, meaningful life on her farm. Those moments—filled with laughter, good food, and time together—are what her family will treasure forever.

She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her resilience, and above all, her incredible strength. Joan was the kind of woman who held everything together, no matter what life brought her way. Her strength and love will continue to guide her family for generations.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 15, from 3-6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 16 at the funeral home. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

Joan will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Donations to hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.