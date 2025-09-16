Joan L. Watch of Westtown and lifetime area resident, entered-into rest on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. She was 78.

Survivors include her two sons, Donald Watch Jr. (Donna); Frank Watch Sr. (Tina); daughter, Michelle Watch (Damon); six grandchildren: Sarah Mabie (Danny), Jonathan Watch (Chelsea), Dianna Watch (Shawn), Frank Watch Jr. (Casey), Vincent Watch (Rachel), and Pilar Kaplan; great granddaughter, Willow Watch; great grandson, Grayson Watch and a great grandson due in February; sisters Carol Evans (Ray) and Theresa Niski (John); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws: Steve Urbanski, Ray Glowaczewski, Debbie Sztendor, Albert Watch (Emma), Jeanette Bennett (Gary), Estelle “Stella” Olinski (John) and Mary Horn (Steven); along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald “Baldy” Watch Sr.; sister, Patricia Urbanski; brother, Robert Sztendor; sister, Ceil Glowaczewski, niece, Janielle Niski and her best friend, Dottie Lynch.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 18 from 3-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

A cremation burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online or for directions, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.