Jerome ‘Jerry’ O’Donnell, 79

Jerome “Jerry” O’Donnell, age 79, of Middletown, NY, entered into rest on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Westchester County Medical Center, Valhalla, NY.

Jerome was born in New York City. He was the son of Colette and James O’Donnell.

He is survived by his wife Sharon, married for 57 years. He was the love of her life.

He is survived by his daughter Elise O’Donnell; his sons Thomas O’Donnell and wife Marisa, Jerome O’Donnell and his wife Cynthia, and Michael O’Donnell deceased; grandchildren, Benjamin, Isabel, Jacob, Thomas, Autumn and Jackson; sister Marilynn Rogers and son Kevin Giffin and brother James O’Donnell; sister-in-law Joan McKeown and daughter Patricia Crawford; brother-in-law Charles Collins and daughter Amy Beth and son Andrew; brother-in-law Tom McKeown; numerous cousins and God children and namesakes and all extended family of friends.

He resided in Monroe, Goshen, and recently in Middletown, NY.

He was a professional electrician. In 1979, he formed Mombasha Electric Contracting, Inc. that is today a second generation thriving business. He loved his career until the end.

He loved the game of golf that did not always love him. He loved traveling to the Caribbean islands and golfing their courses. Mansion Ridge was one of his favorites locally.

Most of all he loved his family. There was nothing he would not do for them. He was proud of the accomplishments of his children and what they had done with their lives. When his grandchildren were growing up, the soccer games, track races in Philly with Ben, Jake and Isabel; baseball games in Pine Bush with little Tommy and laughing and playing with Autumn and Jack. He loved watching the videos over and over again. He would run the track race with them or wait for the click of the bat. He was so proud of all of them.

There was never a person that he met that didn’t have a good word. If you had met Jerry O’Donnell, you walked away feeling special. He listened to your story and you listened to his.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 3 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The funeral service to celebrate his life will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023, at St. Anastasia Church, Rte. 17M, Harriman, NY. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerome “Jerry” O’Donnell’s name to the Tunnel 2 Towers or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.