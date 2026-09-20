It is with deep love, and gratitude that we announce the passing of Jean (Genevieve) Ann Sosler, née: Ruskiewicz, who peacefully departed this life at the remarkable age of 100 while at Hospice House, Vero Beach, Florida surrounded by her family on Aug. 14, 2026.

Jean was born July 27, 1926. She witnessed a century of change, embracing each moment with grace, wisdom, humor, and fashion. Jean grew up in Florida, N.Y., where she lived her early years, married, raised her family, and operated her beauty salon before retiring to Florida.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Stanley, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her son, Dennis (Joy), daughter Bonita (Byron) York, and son Allan, her grandchildren, her great granddaughter, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jean will be in interred with her husband at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery Mims, Fla. Donations may be made to the Florida Food Pantry or Hospice.