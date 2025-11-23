Jay A. Hudson born July 8, 1938 passed away on Nov. 20, 2025. Jay was born in Middletown, N.Y. to the late Carl and Marie Hudson. Jay is predeceased by siblings Glenn Hudson, Paula Blohm, Mary Hudson, and grandchild Lucy Coleman Whitmore.

Jay was a U.S. Army Infantry veteran who was stationed at Fort Myer, Arlington, Va. with duty served in the Honor Guard, 3rd US Infantry, he served proudly from 1961-1963.

Trooper Hudson also served in the NYS Police, Troop F Middletown. Following 29 years as a state trooper, he kept busy with a side job of ‘tin knocking’ at Checke Metal Products. Additionally, he worked with Healey Motors. Jay was a longtime member of the Association of Former NYS Troopers, Tri-State Chapter and the Middletown Elks Club Lodge 1097.

After retiring for a third time, Jay’s days were spent with his beloved “Mo” attending sports games of his grandchildren, listening to rock music (“Hey hey my my! Rock ‘n roll will never die!“), tending yard and house projects, driving cross country, and telling dry jokes.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Maureen (nee Corda) Hudson of Campbell Hall, his son Scott Hudson of Malone, N.Y., daughter Cathleen Prue and husband Scott of Malone, N.Y., step son Jason Whitmore and wife Lori, step daughter Lisa Whitmore and husband Dr. Ryan Anderson of Shelburne, Vt., nieces Caroline and Thierry Razat (Anne-Laure and Matthew), Claudine and Shawn Royden Enlgewood, Fla., brother in-law Louis Corda Jr. and wife Jacqueline, and sister-in-law Maryann Hudson, nephews Paul and Tom Hudson; Grandson Justin and Grace Prue of Plattsburgh, N.Y. (Cali and Jackson); Granddaughter Alexa and husband Alex of Hilton, N.Y. (Lauren and Bryson); Grandson Bret and wife Rūta Miškinytė-Hudson (Lukas and Leonidas) of Vadokliai, Lithuania; Grandsons Grey, Lincoln and Atticus Whitmore of Florida, N.Y.; Granddaughters Brenna of Plattsburgh, N.Y. and Ava Hudson of Madison, Wis.

Jay’s family wishes to express our deep gratitude to our wonderful neighbors, whose kindness, meals, visits and constant support in little and big ways has been a source of comfort for our family.

Jay’s family would also like to offer our appreciation and thanks to his longtime family physician Dr. Alexander Fruchter for his careful and compassionate care. Also, to the staff at Garnet Health Medical Center and Kaplan Family Hospice Residence for their kindness, patience and care of Jay and his family during his last days.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 from 4-7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

Internment with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Jay’s name to the Campbell Hall Fire Department, a building in which Jay spent many hours gazing upon from his front porch or donate to a service organization of your choice.