Janet “Gordon” Mellin left us on Aug. 1, 2026. Born and raised in Revere Beach, Mass., on Sept. 24, 1936, Janet has been an Ulster County resident for almost 60 years. She worked in various local restaurants in Woodstock, N.Y., and was a member of several local seniors groups.

Janet enjoyed bowling, cards, trips with the seniors and making friends wherever she went.

Janet was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, Jeraul “Coxy” Mellin and siblings Robert Gordon, Edwin Gordon and Ruth Buono.

She is survived by her eight children: John (Debbie) Barbanti of N.Y., Paul (Kathy) Barbanti of Ariz., Richard Barbanti of Calif., Robert (Cindy) Barbanti of Fla., Jean (Bill) Liebertz of N.Y., Eric (Kelly) Mellin of N.Y., Paul Mellin of N.Y., and Amy (David) Rose of N.Y.

And 35 grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.