Jane Shuback of Middletown, N.Y., a retired coordinator of Volunteer Services at Middletown Psychiatric Center, entered into rest on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at home. She was 90.

The youngest of 13 children, born to the late Frank Giza and Helen Wisniewski Giza, she was born on September 22, 1935 in Goshen, N.Y.

Mom loved her Polish heritage and was very involved with the Giza family reunions. She was the founding President of the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society; former Region Chair of District 20-O for the Town of Wallkill Lion’s Club and was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Mom loved to travel the world, bake, can and freeze foods. She hosted tours to Poland for many years.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Julie Martin, Audrey Smith and Elaine Conkling; son, Martin Shuback; six grandchildren, Meghan Christiano, Marissa Folchi, Matthias Wilberger, Forrest Wilberger, Jacob Conkling and Jillian Aluisio; 4 great grandchildren, Julianna, Natalie and Alexa Christiano and Bryson Wilberger; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by five brothers, Stephen, Myron, Edward, Frank and Barney Giza; five sisters, Blanche Todd, Elizabeth Poloniak, Helen Ferris, Julie Pahucki and Hedwig “Hattie” Pieczontka.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 12 at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Hwy, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriners Children’s Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

