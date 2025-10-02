It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of James J. Vazquez, born on Nov. 28, 1970, who passed away on Sept. 28, 2025 at the age of 54. A beloved husband, father, brother, and friend who left this world far too soon.

James was the kind of man who welcomed everyone with open arms. He was known for his big heart and the way he made people feel like family, regardless of who they were.

James is survived by his beloved wife, Michelle Vazquez, and his children Ashley, Joshua and Darian, who were the pride and joy of his life. Everything James did was for his family, and his love for them knew no bounds.

James found joy in life’s simple pleasures - smoking a good cigar, enjoying a cold Corona, cooking up something special in the kitchen, and spending quality time with the people he loved. He had a special gift for bringing people together, and his infectious laughter and presence could light up any room.

He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, strength, and love that will continue to live on through his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of James’s life will be held Sunday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. at Donovan’s Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y. All who knew and loved him are welcome to gather, remember, and honor the man who meant so much to many.