Jacqueline Anne (Naccarato) Tamburello, 59, of New Hampton, entered into rest Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at home.

Jacqueline was born September 30, 1964 in Kingston, NY. She is the daughter of John R. and Patricia A. (Fries) Naccarato. Jacqueline was a happy, active child who enjoyed dance and music lessons, sports, and art, winning many awards in each. After college, she worked as a professional artist for DesignX before a stint with the Arts Department at SUNY New Paltz. Changing careers, Jacque served with the New York State Police beginning in 1989 out of Troop F in Middletown, NY. She was promoted to the rank of investigator in August 2001. She had an unrelenting work ethic and dedication to her career. After suffering an on-the-job injury, Jacque received disability retirement in 2009. During her time as an investigator, Jacque was featured on two television shows concerning a murder that she was instrumental in solving.

Jacque loved life, had a kind nature since childhood, and was a wonderful decorator (nicknamed Jacque Stewart by some), great cook, active gardener, and animal lover. She also greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling (a favorite vacation destination was Cape Cod). She was a talented artist and painter, leaving behind a beautiful collection of work. She was a lover of music with a broad repertoire of favorites, from classical opera to heavy rock and roll and metal. Above all else, she loved being a mother.

She is survived by her parents, her son Nikolas (Julia) Tamburello, her daughter Samantha (Sara) Tamburello, her brother John (Camille) Naccarato, nephews Evan and Cole Naccarato, niece Isabella Gorvits, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924. Services will be held at 12 p.m. following visitation.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.