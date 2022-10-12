Irene Sztyndor, of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was 93.

The daughter of the late John Sadowski and Loretta Gongolewski, she was born on August 23, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY.

Survivors include her son, Ronald Sztyndor and wife Nancy of Ashland, Wisconsin; son, Richard Sztyndor and wife Carol, of Greenville; son-in-law, Alan Stillwell of College Park, MD; 11 grandchildren, Stephen Decker, Kristen and Robyn Sztyndor, Tara Marchese and husband Charles, Donald Blumenberg and wife Amy, Eric Blumenberg and wife Stephanie, Ricky Sztyndor, Sean Clancy and wife Joan, Michael Stillwell and wife Kerri, Jeffrey Stillwell, Laura Santos and husband Jarrett, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her husband, Martin Sztyndor; son Stephen Sztyndor; daughter, Elaine Stillwell; two brothers, Richard and Edward Sadowski.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9th from 1-5 p.m. at the T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 10th, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com