In Loving Memory of Josephine Predmore

Orange County NY /
| 25 Nov 2025 | 01:03
on the 3rd Year Anniversary of her death

Dec. 1, 2022

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God took you home. If tears could build a staircase, and heartaches make a lane, we’d walk our way to heaven and bring you back again. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place, no one could ever fill.

We’ll always love you. You are deeply missed, Deryl, Thomas, David, Charleen and Finn.