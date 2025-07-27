It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Imre Buzas — beloved husband, devoted father, cherished grandfather, and dear friend to many — who left us after a courageous battle with leukemia. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, smiling and telling us, as he always did, how much he loved us.

Imre’s strength and resilience astounded even his doctors. He fought bravely until his final hour — a true fighter in every sense. His will to live, to love, and to be with his family never wavered.

Born in Romania, Imre was a gifted athlete, playing water polo for the Romanian national team. He was also a successful entrepreneur at a young age, but in pursuit of a better life for his family, he made the bold decision to leave it all behind and start anew in America. In those early years, Imre worked tirelessly — often holding down three jobs and even selling his own shoes to make sure his family never went without.

Imre’s life was built on love, sacrifice, and strength. He was known for his enormous heart, always willing to help anyone in need, never hesitating to lend a hand or offer a warm smile. To his family, he was the foundation — a rock of wisdom, comfort, and unwavering love.

He found joy in life’s simple pleasures: watching sports (especially soccer, tennis, and the Yankees), traveling and vacationing with his family, enjoying nightly Rumi matches with his beloved wife and best friend, Livia — always keeping score of who was the reigning champion. He delighted in FaceTime chats with friends and family, scrolling through his iPad, and spending every moment possible with his children and grandchildren — the people he lived for.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Livia; his children Anita Kalleberg (Scott), Eva Buzas, and Les Boska (Sonia); and his treasured grandchildren Sienna Kalleberg, Alexander Kalleberg, and Alexis Veres.

Imre Buzas — “Csules,” “Papi,” “Tata” — will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever cherished. We take comfort in knowing that he is watching over us, proud as ever, with the same warm smile we all knew and loved.

Rest in peace, dear Imre. Your love and legacy will live on in all of us.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.