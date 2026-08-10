Hiram Laborde, age 77, passed away on Aug. 6, 2026. Hiram was born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico to Benito Laborde and Albertina Solis. Hiram married Dorothy Christine Adams of Mars, Pa., on July, 10th, 1982 in Nyack, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Ana Laborde and Carmen Laborde.

Hiram was survived by his wife Christine Adams, three children Jennifer Simonds, Michael Adams and Kenneth Adams and his six grandchildren Aydin Simonds, Joshua Simonds, Kaitlynn Simonds, Piper Massey, Elijah Adams and Ché Adams.

A viewing and parting ceremony will be held at Donovan Funeral Home at 82 S. Church St. in Goshen, N.Y., on Tuesday Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m. Burial will follow at Orange County Veteran Cemetery on Wednesday August 12th at 10:15 a.m. in Goshen, N.Y.