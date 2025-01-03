Herbert F. Dueber, 82

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Herbert F. Dueber who passed away on December 27, 2024, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick, NY. He was 82 years old. Son of the late Henry and Anna (Weller) Dueber, he was born on March 26, 1942, in Bronx, NY.

Herbert was a systems engineer for AT&T Long Lines in New York City. After retiring, he founded CMH Remodeling Corporation. In addition to his professional career, Herbert was a private pilot, a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and the proud owner of a 1969 Camaro. He loved the outdoors, riding his motorcycle and as a family we spent many happy vacations skiing in Vermont, summer vacations at the shore, and camping in beautiful areas.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Elizabeth Dueber (Monroe, NY); son Michael Dueber and his wife Diana (Chester, NY); sisters Elizabeth Anzalone and her husband Frank (Foley, Ala.), Margaret Livingston (Sarasota, Fl), and Helen Romanino and her husband Tom (Cape May Court House, NJ); beloved grandchildren Landon and Brody; and by several sisters and brothers-in- law, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Herbert was also predeceased by his son Charles Dueber and siblings Eric Dueber, Ann Szachewicz, and Eleanor Smith.

Memorial Mass: Friday, January 17, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the veteran’s organization of your choice.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).